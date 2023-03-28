Alachua County holds job fair with CareerSource of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several Alachua County agencies connected with new employees at a job fair in partnership with CareerSource of North Central Florida.

The event was held at the CareerSource location in the North Main Street Publix Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Potential employees had the opportunity to speak with representatives of Alachua County Fire Rescue, Social Services, Public Works, Library District, and Human Resources.

The first hour of the job fair was reserved for veterans.

“The main goal, ideally, is for us to provide priority of service to the veterans, and that’s the number one reason we opened the job fair an hour earlier so they are able to get here and they are able to get seen.”

This is the second time this hiring event has been held and in 2022 it served around 160 people.

