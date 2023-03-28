Alachua County hosts job fair for county jobs

County departments recruiting at this event include fire rescue, public works, community support services and more.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hosting a job fair for county jobs on Tuesday.

County departments recruiting at this event include fire rescue, public works, community support services and more.

CareerSource NCFL business development manager Damian Niolet says “those searching for a rewarding career with great pay, pension, and benefits should come out and apply.”

TRENDING: Concert-goers gathered for the K-Country Acoustic Concert

The event will be held in the Publix plaza on North Main Street in Gainesville.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

