Alachua County hosts job fair for county jobs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is hosting a job fair for county jobs on Tuesday.

County departments recruiting at this event include fire rescue, public works, community support services and more.

CareerSource NCFL business development manager Damian Niolet says “those searching for a rewarding career with great pay, pension, and benefits should come out and apply.”

The event will be held in the Publix plaza on North Main Street in Gainesville.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

