Another Alachua County resident is behind bars for attacking with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what is at least the third time in two months, a resident of Alachua County is behind bars for using a machete in an attack.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 55-year-old David Fett on charges of battery and aggravated assault.

Deputies say Fett pushed down the woman, knocking her head against the toilet, and choked her.

They say he then grabbed a machete and said " If I am going back to prison, I am going to make it worth it”.

Fett is in the Alachua County Jail, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

