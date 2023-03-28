Another Alachua County resident is behind bars for attacking with a machete

An Alachua County resident is in jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what is at least the third time in two months, a resident of Alachua County is behind bars for using a machete in an attack.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 55-year-old David Fett on charges of battery and aggravated assault.

Deputies say Fett pushed down the woman, knocking her head against the toilet, and choked her.

They say he then grabbed a machete and said " If I am going back to prison, I am going to make it worth it”.

Fett is in the Alachua County Jail, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: Concerns about violence in the homeless community rise after stabbing at Grace Marketplace

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Tom Leadon, the co-founder of Tom Petty's first band has died at age 70.
Tom Leadon has died at 70-years-old
Tom Leadon has died at 70-years-old
Another Alachua County resident is behind bars for attacking with a machete
'He needs the death penalty': Residents outraged after Ocala man is accused of raping a young girl