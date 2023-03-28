OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of concert-goers gathered for the K-Country Acoustic concert in Ocala.

Crowds came out to the Circle Square Cultural Center to listen to some of their favorite country musicians.

The lineup had four different singers including Drake Milligan, a finalist in America’s Got Talent.

Guests enjoyed music along with food and drinks.

Concert organizers say they are overwhelmed by support of the community.

“Drake Milligan, now he was on American Got Talent. He’s here. He almost won the the thing too, he almost won it okay so yeah it was really cool so we’re getting really excited about this whole night it’s going to be way too much fun. Did you hear that way too much fun, said 93.7 K-Country’s Mr. Bob.”

Some attendees had the opportunity for a meet and greet with performers.

Organizers from K-Country say they are already prepping for the next concert outreach that will happen this fall.

