Domestic violence victim stabs man during attack in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after a woman called 911 saying she was attacked and stabbed the man in self-defense on Monday night.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Travis Collins, 31, on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told deputies Collins and her got into an argument at an apartment that turned physical.

The woman attempted to leave the apartment and Collins grabbed her by the hair and forced her inside. He then demanded that she go into the bedroom and remove her clothes.

According to the arrest report, Collins slammed the woman’s head into the wall and floor. The victim took a small knife from her pocket and stabbed Collins in the lower back. He grabbed hold of the knife and cut her arm as she escaped.

Outside the apartment, the victim screamed for help and ran to a nearby store to call 911.

Collins was booked into the Alachua County Jail after being released from the hospital.

