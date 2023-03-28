GRU temporarily closes customer service department, reduces rates

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities customers won’t be able to get in touch with customer service representatives Thursday or Friday.

GRU is closing its customer service department those days to upgrade the computer system.

Customers whose bills are due on either of those days can pay Monday without penalties or late fees. GRU won’t disconnect customers for not paying during those days. Customers can still pay bills in cash in person.

This week GRU also announced many customers will soon have lower bills due to a reduction in the electric fuel adjustment and purchased gas adjustment charges. The charges are pass-through costs based on market conditions.

Starting April 1, a residential electric customer using the industry standard 1,000 kWh will save $15 on their monthly bill. A residential natural gas customer using the industry standard 25 therms will save $5 on their monthly bill

GRU temporarily closes customer service department, reduces rates
