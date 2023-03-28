‘He needs the death penalty’: Residents outraged after Ocala man is accused of raping a young girl

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Santiago, 38, on capital sex battery charges for raping a child under 12, multiple times. According to reports this started in March 2020.

“It came to light when the victim saw a safety video telling her what was inappropriate contact, and kind a helping her through that,” shared Lt. Paul Bloom with MCSO. “She saw this video and realized what was going on in her life with Mr. Santiago, that was wrong and he was committing a crime against her.”

The investigation started on March 1st after child protective service agents started investigating independently.

“We’re very glad that she came forward,’ stated Lt. Bloom. “It takes a lot of bravery and courage to do that and we’re glad she did because a person like this does not need to be out here on our streets around children.”

Detectives spoke with the female victim who said Santiago showed her a pornographic video and then raped her.

“This is where sex education needs to start earlier in school, not later,” shared resident Lisa Smarsh. Smarsh has children of her own and says teaching kids consent is key.

On March 22, deputies attempted to arrest him at his home, but he had moved. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on March 25.

“Justice won’t be served,” shared Smarsh. “There’s no amount of anything they could do except for the death penalty, that will ever make up for what he’s done to this girl, this young girl. She’ll carry that with her, all of her life.”

Santiago was booked in the Marion County jail on sexual assault charges with a bond set at $110,000.

