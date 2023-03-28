‘I shot him low’: Man arrested for shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting another person in the Phoenix neighborhood.

Officers say around 1:20 p.m. on Southwest 26th Way, a victim was found with a gunshot wound in his buttocks. Frank Hargitt, 62, admitted to the shooting and was charged with aggravated battery.

According to the arrest report, Hargitt told officers the victim was standing on his front porch harassing him. Hargitt claims the victim, who was unarmed, lunged at him.

Hargitt grabbed his rifle and chased the victim around the corner of the home. He told officers, “I didn’t want to kill him so I shot low.”

He then secured his rifle and waited inside his home for officers to arrive.

