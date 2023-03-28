No injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Marion County
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a Marion County school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
The bus was turning left on south west 86th street when a vehicle traveling east was attempting to a avoid a disabled vehicle.
The car crossed the center line causing the driver side of the vehicle scrape the drivers side of the bus.
TRENDING: Fatal car accident leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
43 children and the driver were on board. Both vehicles were drivable.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.