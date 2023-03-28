No injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Marion County

No injuries were reported after a Marion County school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a Marion County school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

The bus was turning left on south west 86th street when a vehicle traveling east was attempting to a avoid a disabled vehicle.

The car crossed the center line causing the driver side of the vehicle scrape the drivers side of the bus.

43 children and the driver were on board. Both vehicles were drivable.

Concert-goers gathered for the K-Country Acoustic Concert