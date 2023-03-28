One person wounded during shooting in Gainesville neighborhood
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix neighborhood.
Officers say around 1:20 p.m. in on Southwest 26th Way, a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The non-life-threatening wound was located in the buttocks.
The shooter secured his rifle and waited inside his home for officers to arrive.
