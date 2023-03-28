PK Yonge marching band celebrates feature in rock group music video

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - PK Yonge’s marching band is celebrating its moment in the spotlight after it was featured in a rock group’s music video.

The video is for the song “Brass Band” by the group “Jukebox The Ghost” who have become very popular on TikTok.

The video was filmed in Downtown Gainesville and heavily features the area.

Members of the band said they were in disbelief when their teacher told them they would be in a music video.

“You sign up for the band program,” said Seth Norcross, “you sign up there to be with your friends playing music, you don’t expect to be a part of something that’s a big larger than life at first. It’s exciting.”

“I thought he was just being funny because he’s just a very joking kind of guy,” said Jacob Steigleman, “he’s always trying to have fun.

So when he was coming up to us saying that we’re going to be in the music video I thought he was joking like ‘haha, it’s going to be a video for the band for the Instagram page,’” continued Steigleman. “Once I actually got the thing and we were going to do it, I was like “wow, this is an experience.””

The school allowed the kids to get out of class and watch the premiere of the music video in the auditorium.

“It’s crazy,” said Norcross. “I mean it’s just something you never think would happen. It’s hard to put into words but it’s great seeing your friends up there looking all cool in a really well put together music video. I don’t know, it’s kind of inspiring.”

Before the premiere of the video, the members of “Jukebox The Giant” hopped on Zoom with the kids and held a Q&A with them.

