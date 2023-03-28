Putnam County deputy thanked for saving 3-week-old baby’s life

Parents, baby meet with Putnam County leaders(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents thanked a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday for saving their 3-week-old baby.

Parents Christina and Jacob Miller appeared at the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners to meet Deputy Jones and present him with a plaque for saving their son.

On Nov. 4, Jones responded to a call of a baby in cardiac arrest. When he arrived, Jones immediately began CPR on little Calvin. The baby briefly regained consciousness before falling unconscious again.

Jones continued doing chest compressions until paramedics arrived. Calvin was first taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and then sent to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Two days later, Calvin’s mother Christina Miller reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank them. Doctors told her that if Jones had not acted swiftly the baby would have died. Calvin had an undiagnosed heart condition that was discovered at the hospital.

Earlier this year, Deputy Jones was awarded the life-saving medal by Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach.

“Don’t let anyone say you can’t make a difference,” Sheriff DeLoach said. “The actions of Deputy Jones made all the difference in the world for this child and his family.”

