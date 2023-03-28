Official: 39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.(MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA VERZA
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. An...
US opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
Alachua County hosts job fair for county jobs