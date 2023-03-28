Starke receives $700,000 grant for RJE Community Center renovations

The work involves replacing the building’s roof, restrooms, and windows.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke is getting $700,000 from the state for a major project.

The money will go toward renovating the RJE Community Center.

An emergency generator will be installed and on-site grading will be done to control storm water runoff.

This funding comes from the rural infrastructure fund program, and two other block grant programs.

