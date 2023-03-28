Starke receives $700,000 grant for RJE Community Center renovations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke is getting $700,000 from the state for a major project.

The money will go toward renovating the RJE Community Center.

The work involves replacing the building’s roof, restrooms, and windows.

An emergency generator will be installed and on-site grading will be done to control storm water runoff.

This funding comes from the rural infrastructure fund program, and two other block grant programs.

TRENDING: Concerns about violence in the homeless community rise after stabbing at Grace Marketplace

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.