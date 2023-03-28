Tech Tuesday: Concept Companies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovative, and today I am joined by CEO of Concept Companies, Brian Crawford. Brian, thanks so much for being here today. It’s a pleasure. Thanks for having me.

What is Concept Companies?

Concept Companies is a national real estate developer based here in Gainesville, Florida. We have multiple divisions. We have what we call our multi-site build to suit, which different types of retail businesses that we work with across the country. We also have a specialty in life sciences.

And what does Concept Companies do with life sciences and technologies?

So we have a focus in biotech and general technologies as well. And we just try to be a strong partner to businesses in the sector as a real estate developer. So we provide space for a number of companies within that sector in Alachua and Gainesville. And share with us an exciting project Concept Companies is currently working on. We’re working on a number of exciting projects. Probably the most exciting would be the Progress District where we have multiple companies we’re working with in that area. We’re working with Lacerta Therapeutics on a new facility. We’re also doing the Momentum Labs project, which you’ve heard about, which is a project design for purpose-built space for emerging technologies companies that are rising here in this area. And so we’re really excited about those projects. The district as a whole is really intended to be a mixed use district. So we have residential components between single family housing, we have cottages, we’re working on some multifamily, more apartment style designs, as well as we’re working on a new bike shop, an adventure center, and all kinds of activities for the community to enjoy.

And what is Concept Companies’ vision for Alachua County?

Alachua County is an amazing place to live. I personally love the outdoors and I know most folks who live here enjoy the natural resources we have, just like I do. And so we’re excited to be able to do a project that is nature-based, one where we can enjoy the outdoors, one that’s surrounded around San Felasco State Park. And so anything we can do to bring the community together for the advancement of the life sciences, for the advancement of technology as a whole, and also to just grow the community and get folks outside a little bit more, we get excited about. So that’s, I think, something that we can do in Alachua County that each citizen can enjoy.

And where can people find out more about Concept Companies and stay updated? Conceptcompanies.net.

Well, Brian, thanks so much for being here today.

It’s a pleasure. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

