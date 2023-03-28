GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Gainesville native musician has died.

Co-founding member of Tom Petty’s first band, the Mudcrutch, Tom Leadon, has died at 70 years old.

His family announced his passing last Wednesday saying he passed of peaceful and natural causes.

Leadon met petty in 1970 in a Gainesville High School.

From there, the two became friends and started their band together.

One bandmate, Mike Campbell wrote, “a kinder soul never walked this earth.”

