UF women’s basketball team falls to Bowling Green in WNIT quarterfinals, 69-52

Leilani Correa scores 20 in the season-ending loss to the Falcons
Florida guard Leilani Correa drives against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida guard Leilani Correa drives against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team made a deep run through the WNIT bracket, winning three games in the postseason, including two straight on the road by double figures. Ultimately, the run came to an end on Monday with a loss to Bowling Green in the WNIT quarterfinals.

Florida couldn’t hang on to a seven-point first half lead and lost, 69-52. UF’s season ends at 19-15 overall.

Leilani Correa scored 20 points for the Gators, who forced 16 turnovers, including 12 in the first half. Once the Falcons played cleaner in the second half, they took command.

Bowling Green’s Amy Velasco led the charge, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the trhird quarter as the Falcons outscored the Gators, 22-11 in the frame. Elissa Brett added 16 points and nine rebounds as Bowling Green (31-6) advanced to face Columbia in the semifinals.

The loss ends the Gators’ longest postseason run in a decade, when they advanced to the WNIT semifinals. Florida has now recorded consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

Florida Atlantic's Bryan Greenlee (4) during the first half in an Elite 8 college basketball...
Gainesville’s Bryan Greenlee playing a role for Final Four-bound FAU
Gainesville's Bryan Greenlee playing a role for Final Four-bound FAU
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Russell Report: The madness continues as no #1 seeds advance to the Final Four
Russell Report: The madness continues as no #1 seeds advance to the Final Four