UF women’s basketball team falls to Bowling Green in WNIT quarterfinals, 69-52

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team made a deep run through the WNIT bracket, winning three games in the postseason, including two straight on the road by double figures. Ultimately, the run came to an end on Monday with a loss to Bowling Green in the WNIT quarterfinals.

Florida couldn’t hang on to a seven-point first half lead and lost, 69-52. UF’s season ends at 19-15 overall.

Leilani Correa scored 20 points for the Gators, who forced 16 turnovers, including 12 in the first half. Once the Falcons played cleaner in the second half, they took command.

Bowling Green’s Amy Velasco led the charge, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the trhird quarter as the Falcons outscored the Gators, 22-11 in the frame. Elissa Brett added 16 points and nine rebounds as Bowling Green (31-6) advanced to face Columbia in the semifinals.

The loss ends the Gators’ longest postseason run in a decade, when they advanced to the WNIT semifinals. Florida has now recorded consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

