University of Florida professors are inviting parents to Cade Museum to learn about A.I and social media safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With the influx of children and teens using social media and the prevalence artificial intelligence online, University of Florida professors feel it’s time for parents to get savvy about the topic.

“I think a lot of people just need to have some literacy around what privacy is, what kind of data is being taken and captured on there devices or on social media platforms,” said Amelia Winger-Bearskin. “Starting to have those conversations with your children, helping parents make decisions around monitoring and decided when children can use those systems and how they should go about that.”

Officials said their goal is for parents to gain insight and clarity about A.I. technology.

Bearskin said children learning about A.I. and working with it, can solve some of the most pressing issues in society. However, there are some risks when it comes to job displacement, bias, and discrimination.

“It’s important to prepare our generation for new types of jobs. There’s also privacy concerns, A.I. systems collect and analyze vast amounts of personal data and we need to teach children about that. That’s something we’ll be talking about with social media especially,” said Bearskin.

The panel discussion is split up in three parts. The first starts tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cade Museum. The next events will be on Tuesday, April 25th and Tuesday, May 23rd.

