Columbia County Report: Tourist Development Director resigns

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County leader charged with bringing tourists to the area is leaving North Central Florida and the Columbia County Detention Center welcomed a new face on Wednesday.

Tourist Development Director

Columbia County’s Tourist Development Director is resigning. Paula Vann’s last day with the county is April 18.

During the past 8 and a half years, Vann led changes within the tourist department which increased revenue from $900,000 to more than $2 million.

Vann says the economic impact also increased from $135 million to more than $200 million in that time. Four new hotels and a sportsplex are just some of the things Vann says bring people to the area.

“We have a great sports tourism park already and we have plans to expand and build a different park related to flat fields and rectangle fields and we’re going to build that out eventually too,” said Vann.

Vann says she’s confident the staff in the tourist department will continue increasing growth after she leaves, without taking away the small-town charm.

“When you have a small town, you don’t want to change the fabric of the town. What makes a small town great is that it is small, but you just want to be the best version of yourself. Making sure you’re investing in outdoor recreation, and things like that, to make sure you are getting people outside. That’s who we are that’s what our selling point is.”

Vann is taking a strategic planning position with Zartico, a Salt Lake City-based company that provides data on tourism spending and travel trends.

Detention Center

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter held a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Angela Witt was sworn in as the new receptionist for the Columbia County Detention Center. Family, friends, and deputies attended the ceremony.

