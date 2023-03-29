Crash in Marion County kills a Minnesota man

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Minnesota is dead after a deadly crash in Marion County.

FHP troopers say a Belleview driver was traveling east on Southeast 123rd Lane when they approached a stop sign at an intersection.

After the stop, the driver pulled in front of the path of a driver from Minnesota and caused them to collide.

The Minnesota driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

