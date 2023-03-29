Equine Professionals, fans attend 2023 Equine Industry Expo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families headed out to the Horse Capital of the World for a fun evening after work.

The third annual Equine Industry Expo was held at Ocala’s Downtown Market.

Guests lined up for free carriage rides and got to meet some of the horses. Industry experts were also at the expo. They gave lectures and demonstrations on how to care and train for the animals Vendors set up booths and sold equine products.

Alberto Rullan is an equine veterinarian who specializes on horses who get hurt during competitions. He is a firm believer that anyone with the passion to help horses can do so.

“We have the opportunity to help them become that, and events like this is where you find people that truly care about horses, who want to learn more about horses and who want to make a career out of it,” said Rullan.

An organizer said the event is a great way for kids to understand the animals.

“We also think it’s very important that our youth, that the next generations coming up understand the equine industry, that they have the opportunity to touch and meet horses in a non-intimidating environment and learn about the different career opportunities that we have here in Ocala,” said Louisa Barton, Equine Director of CEP.

The expo lasted until seven. There are nearby road closures in effect until 8 p.m.

