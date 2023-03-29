FHP searches for SUV involved in U.S. 441 wreck, 2 people hurt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for an SUV that caused a wreck on U.S. Highway 441 that sent two people to the hospital.

State troopers say on Friday around 10 p.m., a motorcycle was headed south on Williston Road near the intersection of Highway 441. A silver-colored SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle.

The driver took evasive action to avoid the SUV and lost control of the motorcycle. Both riders, a 69-year-old Micanopy man and a 49-year-old Gainesville woman, were thrown off the bike.

The man suffered only minor injuries, however, the woman is in critical condition.

State troopers are asking anyone with information about the SUV involved in the wreck to come forward. At this time, they are working to determine the make and model of the vehicle along with identifying the driver.

U.S. 441 is also referred to as Southwest 13th Street in Gainesville.

