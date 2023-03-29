Florida Senate approves proposal to prevent consideration of ‘ESG’ investments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Senate on Wednesday started to move forward with a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner to prevent consideration of “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money.

The Republican-controlled Senate Banking and Insurance Committee voted along party lines to approve a proposal that would require investment decisions in the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of the standards known as “ESG.”

TRENDING: Levy County man out on bond after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

The bill would require state and local-government investment decisions to be based solely on financial factors and would prevent fund managers from considering issues such as climate change and social diversity when deciding how to invest money. Senator Erin Grall is the bill sponsor. According to Sen. Grall, “What ESG ends up being, is it ends up being a way in which big corporations can force their policies and ideologies on those of us who are dependent on a bond rating for our financial security.”

Democratic Senator Bobby Powell calls the proposal anti-free market. “Overwhelmingly, the idea of freedom being redefined with a number or restrictions is problematic for me,” said Sen. Powell.

The House approved a similar proposal last week.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.