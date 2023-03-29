Gator football spring practice update

UF aims to sharpen up with the Orange & Blue Game set for April 13
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It might not please any of the glass is half empty folks out there, but Billy Napier believes his Gators are a bit further along than at this same point last spring. Specifically, the second-year UF head coach likes the effort and toughness.

Tuesday, the Gators used their eighth practice of the spring to hold an intrasquad scrimmage in the first game-like situation for the Gators.

Coaches want to see execution this time of year. But the reality of spring is the Gators are playing with a lot of different combinations. Napier summarized the scrimmage as a lot of good, some bad, and some ugly.

“We have great tape we can teach from,” said Napier. “We have situational football, down and distance, clock, and we have an opportunity to work hard on fundamentals and communication. There was a lot of good out there, but not quite game ready I would say.”

Napier clarified that transfer guard Micah Mazzucca could be available for fall camp after having surgery. Mazzucca tweeted his intention to re-enter the portal last week, but later deleted that post. Napier also confirmed that tight end Keon Zipperer had surgery on an injured knee and will miss significant time. Florida holds its Orange and Blue game on April 13.

