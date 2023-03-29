Gator guard O’Cyrus Torrence immortalized with All-American brick on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In just one season as a Gator, O’Cyrus Torrence earned a reputation as college football’s ultimate protector. It’s only appropriate then, that the guard’s accomplishments are now laid out in bricK.

Torrence had the honor of watching his All-American paver getting unveiled on the UF campus on Wednesday. Immortalizing First Team All-Americans with a brick is a tradition that now recognizes 71 Gators, dating back to Dale Van Sickel in 1928.

Torrence did not allow a single sack and was not penalized once in his lone season as a Gator after transferring from Louisiana. This mover of mountains is moved by the attention.

“The after-effects of doing that and being here and playing in the SEC and being a part of this organization and now being a part of this is surreal,”said Torrence. “And actually being here and accepting it is hitting home for me, so i’m just glad to be a part of Gator history.”

Torrence will be a part of Gator Pro Day on Thursday. He is projected to be among the first guards taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

