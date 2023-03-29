Honored doctor in Gainesville dies after long battle with cancer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville doctor who has been recognized by city officials has died.

Dr. George Buchanan Jr died last Friday after losing his long battle with cancer.

He started his own practice in 1984 and delivered babies and treated women for over 35 years.

In 2019, former Mayor Lauren Poe recognized the doctors work and declared June 30th, 2019 as Dr. George Buchanan Jr Day.

Services have not been announced at this time.

