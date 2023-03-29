‘It’s our one day a week’: High Springs farmers to get refund after art event cancels farmers market

All vendors affected by last week’s cancellation will be refunded $18 for the day’s rent
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida farmers are coming up short on money after the Walldogs Dive into High Springs event canceled their weekly farmers market.

“We only ask for our one day a week, that’s our day to make money to keep our families fed,” said John Chickerell, farmer.

Chickerell has been selling crops at the High Springs Farmers Market for eight years.

He said last week’s art festival was held at the same time and place where the farmers market is usually held.

“So they can paint murals which it’s a beautiful thing but we have the civics center... they didn’t need to force us out.”

A spokesperson for the City of High Springs said if vendors reach out to city officials about setting up elsewhere when there is an event in the pavilion, they’d be glad to make it happen.

“City staff has established a couple of other secondary locations, should that request come in,” said Kevin Mangan, spokesperson.

Mangan said while the pavilion is named the “High Springs Farmers Market” pavilion, it does have other uses.

“When we have these large-scale events such as Pioneer Days or the Walldogs event this past weekend... if it may fall on a Friday then that may be a use for the pavilion.”

Chickerell said he and the other vendors did receive at least two weeks notice, but “notification doesn’t help. These are farmers. Their crops don’t care if they’re going to be closed, they go in the garbage.”

Mangan said vendors who pay their rent monthly only pay for three weeks, so if there is an event at the pavilion, they’re not losing money.

He said all vendors affected by last week’s cancellation will be refunded $18 for the day’s rent.

