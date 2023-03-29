Levy County man out on bond after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

Fannin was charged with animal abuse and firing a weapon in public.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Levy County is out on bond after he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog.

Anthony Fannin, 37, told deputies he was working on a fence when he noticed the dog attacking a chicken.

Fannin says he did not recognize the dog and was just trying to be a good neighbor.

Deputies say the dog was in the backyard of its home on NE 35th St in Williston, which is fenced in.

The owner’s say their 13-year-old son found the dog dead in the backyard.

This was just moments after their kids came in from playing.

Fannin was charged with animal abuse and firing a weapon in public.

