Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning residents about a new scam.

Officials say several people reported one or more scammers are impersonating Levy County deputies on the phone.

They say the scammers falsely identify themselves as Lieutenant Scott Tummond.

The scammer then demands an electronic payment to avoid the execution of an arrest warrant against the victim.

