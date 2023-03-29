Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

They say the scammers falsely identify themselves as Lieutenant Scott Tummond.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning residents about a new scam.

Officials say several people reported one or more scammers are impersonating Levy County deputies on the phone.

They say the scammers falsely identify themselves as Lieutenant Scott Tummond.

The scammer then demands an electronic payment to avoid the execution of an arrest warrant against the victim.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County holds job fair with CareerSource of North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam
University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized amid controversial installment
University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized
University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized amid controversial installment
Man steals dump truck from storage facility
Man steals dump truck from storage facility