Live Oak man arrested after running from deputies, hiding in woods

James Galloway (left), 43, was arrested after hiding in the woods for an hour
James Galloway (left), 43, was arrested after hiding in the woods for an hour(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested two Live Oak residents after one of them ran into the woods.

Deputies tried to pull over James Galloway, 43, and Laura Gaylord, 55, after the driver, Galloway, failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators say Galloway refused to stop for deputies, attempting to drive away.

When deputies blocked the vehicle’s path, Galloway stopped the car abruptly, got out, and ran towards the woods.

Deputies arrested Gaylord, the only passenger in the vehicle, who identified the runaway as Galloway.

A K-9 unit was deployed to search for Galloway. After an hour of searching, deputies found Galloway in a heavily wooded area.

Galloway was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, fleeing from law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both Gaylord and Galloway were found to be in possession of meth.

