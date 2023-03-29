Man steals dump truck from storage facility
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say a man was dropped off in a white SUV at Marion Oaks Storage on Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala on March 14 at about 12:30 a.m.
They say he burglarized a vehicle and tried breaking a lock on a gate, causing around $500 worth of damage.
Deputies say he then stole a blue 2006 Peterbilt dump truck, driving off the property.
