Man steals dump truck from storage facility

Deputies say he then stole a blue 2006 Peterbilt dump truck, driving off the property.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say a man was dropped off in a white SUV at Marion Oaks Storage on Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala on March 14 at about 12:30 a.m.

They say he burglarized a vehicle and tried breaking a lock on a gate, causing around $500 worth of damage.

Deputies say he then stole a blue 2006 Peterbilt dump truck, driving off the property.

