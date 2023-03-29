Ocala’s Downtown Market is hosting the Equine Industry Expo

People were able to meet and greet with horses.
People were able to meet and greet with horses.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A family-friendly event all about horses will be in Ocala’s Downtown Market today.

The Equine Industry Expo will feature carriage rides, demos, and lectures from equine experts, food trucks, and more.

TRENDING STORY: The Equine Industry Expo will cause roads around the Ocala Downtown Market to be closed

This event is free and open to the public. It will go from 1 to 7 p.m.

Road Closures effective Wednesday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• SE Osceola Avenue, from SE Fifth Street to SE Third Street

• SE Fourth Street, at the intersection of SE Third Avenue

• SE Third Avenue, from SE Fourth Street to SE Third Street

• SE/SW Third Street, from SE First Avenue to SE Watula Avenue

Detour Routes

• Westbound – SE Third Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, west on SE Fifth Street, north on SE First Avenue, west on SE Third Street

• Eastbound – SW Third Street, north on SE First Avenue, east on E Fort King Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, east on SE Third Street

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark