Ocala’s Downtown Market is hosting the Equine Industry Expo

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A family-friendly event all about horses will be in Ocala’s Downtown Market today.

The Equine Industry Expo will feature carriage rides, demos, and lectures from equine experts, food trucks, and more.

This event is free and open to the public. It will go from 1 to 7 p.m.

Road Closures effective Wednesday, March 29, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• SE Osceola Avenue, from SE Fifth Street to SE Third Street

• SE Fourth Street, at the intersection of SE Third Avenue

• SE Third Avenue, from SE Fourth Street to SE Third Street

• SE/SW Third Street, from SE First Avenue to SE Watula Avenue

Detour Routes

• Westbound – SE Third Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, west on SE Fifth Street, north on SE First Avenue, west on SE Third Street

• Eastbound – SW Third Street, north on SE First Avenue, east on E Fort King Street, south on SE Watula Avenue, east on SE Third Street

