Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Bruschetta

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strawberry Bruschetta is a fresh, savory appetizer. Juicy berries marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegar served on a crostini topped with honey-whipped ricotta and fresh basil. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 pint Strawberries, hulled and diced

3 tbsp Fresh basil, julienned, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp Olive oil

2 tsp Balsamic vinegar

1 each Baguette, divided into 24 ½” slices

2 tbsp Olive oil, or avocado oil

Tt Kosher salt, to taste

1 c Ricotta cheese

2 tbsp Honey

Tt Balsamic glaze, to taste (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine the diced strawberries, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl. Set aside to marinate.

2. Heat oven to 375°F. Slice the baguette into 24 ½” slices. Brush each side with oil, then sprinkle the tops with sea salt on baking sheet.

3. Bake in the oven until crostini are golden brown, flipping once halfway through, about 10-12 minutes.

4. If making the crostini in advance, allow to cool, then place into a sealed container.

5. Combine the ricotta cheese and honey in a mixing bowl. Whisk until very smooth.

6. To assemble the crostini spread 2 teaspoons of ricotta cheese over each crostini, then top with a heaping tablespoon of the marinated strawberries.

7. Garnish with more fresh basil and balsamic glaze to taste.

8. Serve immediately.

Notes

Top with toasted chopped Pistachios or toasted almonds for an extra crunch

Crispy crostini and silky ricotta, topped with sweet and tangy balsamic-marinated strawberries and zesty fresh basil, are summer party-perfect as an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, cheese course or even a savory dessert.

Garnish the plate with fanned strawberries or stuff strawberries

The crostini and ricotta whip can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Just note, you should not prepare the topping for this strawberry appetizer any more than 30 minutes in advance.

Only rinse strawberries and slice off their caps right before eating. If you’ve washed them you’ve provided a great place for mold to grow.

