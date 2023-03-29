Safety concerns rising in neighborhood where resident raped a woman in front of her child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jonathan Adams is in jail after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he force fed a woman pills and raped her over the weekend.

The victim says she went over to Adams’ apartment to smoke marijuana Friday night.

“She said that shortly after that she began feeling not herself and at some point eventually passed out,” said ASO’s public information officer, Chris Sims. “Later in that evening, she recalls waking up in an unknown apartment.”

The victim told deputies her memory after she fainted is spotty, but she says Adams held her there the entire weekend until she was able to contact deputies Tuesday.

Deputies then interviewed Adams and arrested him.

“Adams had began feeding her some type of controlled substance--a pill--and every time that she would say no to any sexual advances he would just continue to force feed those pills to her,” said Sims.

The victim brought her child with her Friday night and when deputies arrived, they found the toddler naked.

It is unclear if Adams did anything to the child.

Deputies say child services was notified but where the child is can not be disclosed.

“Absolutely horrific,” said Sims. “Not only the crime of sexual battery being so horrific, but a child having to witness their mother going through something like that.

One neighbor in Majestic Oaks said she is concerned about safety in her neighborhood.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said Pete. “It really is. Then for the little kids, it’s not really safe out here for the kids because they’re flying through here late at night, in the daytime and not watching their kids. It’s bad, it’s really bad.”

Her concerns are only growing after Adams was arrested.

“You have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Pete. “You have to be very careful. You can’t keep a lot of company so that’s why I come and go, that’s why I stay to myself because there’s just too much going on out here and it’s getting ridiculous, it really is.”

Pete is afraid there is no solution to the violence in her neighborhood.

“It’s hard for people to get together and talk about it because they’re against each other,” said Pete, “they want to fight all the time, they want to kill people, they want to rape people, they want to disrespect people’s houses. It’s just ridiculous, it really is to live like this in these kind of conditions.

Jonathan Adams is facing charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

His bond is set at $500 thousand.

