Santa Fe College officials encourage students to apply for new high school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe’s Academy of Science and Technology high school is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.

Applications are due Friday, March 31st at 4 pm.

75 ninth graders will be accepted.

The academy will give students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology.

Students will also earn a minimum of two industry certifications.

To apply visit, email or call:

Website: https://www.sfcollege.edu/academy/

Email: academy@sfcollege.edu

Phone: 352-395-4444

