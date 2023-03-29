Santa Fe College officials encourage students to apply for new high school
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe’s Academy of Science and Technology high school is currently accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.
Applications are due Friday, March 31st at 4 pm.
75 ninth graders will be accepted.
The academy will give students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology.
Students will also earn a minimum of two industry certifications.
To apply visit, email or call:
Website: https://www.sfcollege.edu/academy/
Email: academy@sfcollege.edu
Phone: 352-395-4444
