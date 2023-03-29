Seahorse Key hosts a open house

SEAHORSE KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be an open house at the Seahorse Key Light Station on Wednesday.

Visitors can walk up to to the light station and cross over to the beach on the far side of the island.

Open houses are free once you arrive at the Refuge Island.

Visitors must arrange their own transportation and shuttles are provided for a fee by tour companies in Cedar Key or visitors can arrive by private boat.

However, Seahorse Key’s waterfront is being rebuilt and will most likely be under construction.

The floating dock or smaller eater dock will be available for one vessel at a time to pick up or drop off.

There will be no vessel tie up spaces.

