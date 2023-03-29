University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized

Officials with the 4most gallery say two of their windows were smashed in due to what they call “intimidation”.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s 4Most art gallery was vandalized when rocks were thrown through two windows last night.

Officials with the 4most gallery say two of their windows were smashed in due to what they call “intimidation”.

The gallery currently is presenting an art show called “Burn it down”, which features prisoner artwork and discusses the Florida prison system.

The banners had been removed from the gallery’s windows after concerns over whether the language of the banners was representative of UF itself.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville private school to increase enrollment amid DeSantis’ voucher expansion

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam
Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam
Levy County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam
University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized amid controversial installment
Man steals dump truck from storage facility
Man steals dump truck from storage facility