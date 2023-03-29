University of Florida’s 4Most Gallery vandalized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s 4Most art gallery was vandalized when rocks were thrown through two windows last night.

Officials with the 4most gallery say two of their windows were smashed in due to what they call “intimidation”.

The gallery currently is presenting an art show called “Burn it down”, which features prisoner artwork and discusses the Florida prison system.

The banners had been removed from the gallery’s windows after concerns over whether the language of the banners was representative of UF itself.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville private school to increase enrollment amid DeSantis’ voucher expansion

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.