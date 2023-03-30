Alachua County Pets: Clifford, Cuddles, and May

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes.

First up is a big dog with a red harness Clifford. This lovebug is very wiggly but gentle and would love to give you lots of kisses.

Next is a pup who will hop into your lap and smush herself against you Cuddles. Cuddles is a very smart little lady and loves to do tricks but only if you give her a treat after.

Last up is a pup who likes to explore May. When this dog gets outside, the zoomies come out but when that’s over, May wouldn’t mind spending some time cuddle on the couch and taking a nap.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

