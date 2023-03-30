Assistant police chief honored in GPD’s Hall of Heroes

Assistant police chief Terrence Pierce was honored in the Hal of Heroes at the Gainesville Police headquarters on Wednesday evening.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A long-time career law enforcement officer’s life was honored in Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Terrence Pierce died Saturday.

His service with GPD was honored Wednesday afternoon in the department’s ‘Hall of Heroes’.

Pierce joined Gainesville Police in the summer of 2016, after 26 years with the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department.

TRENDING: ‘It’s absolute pornography’: MCPS officials address controversial books after some voice concerns

According to Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott, “Everything that we do here, we try to embrace them as a family and when we have challenges like this, we want to not recognize the bad part in not being able to see him again, but recognize the good and celebrate his life, the things that he did, the accomplishments that he made.”

Pierce died with his wife, son and daughter by his side.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

During a house armed services committee hearing, Congressman Mike Waltz pointed to a chart that...
North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine
North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine
One person taken to a local trauma center while the others were taken to the hospital with...
Three-vehicle crash in Bradford County leaves three people in the hospital
Papa Luigi’s Pizza in Old Town is raising money for victims of the tornadoes that killed more...
Papa Luigi’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Mississippi tornado victims
Papa Luigi’s Pizza holds fundraiser for Mississippi tornado victims