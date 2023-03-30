Assistant police chief honored in GPD’s Hall of Heroes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A long-time career law enforcement officer’s life was honored in Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Terrence Pierce died Saturday.

His service with GPD was honored Wednesday afternoon in the department’s ‘Hall of Heroes’.

Pierce joined Gainesville Police in the summer of 2016, after 26 years with the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department.

TRENDING: ‘It’s absolute pornography’: MCPS officials address controversial books after some voice concerns

According to Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott, “Everything that we do here, we try to embrace them as a family and when we have challenges like this, we want to not recognize the bad part in not being able to see him again, but recognize the good and celebrate his life, the things that he did, the accomplishments that he made.”

Pierce died with his wife, son and daughter by his side.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.