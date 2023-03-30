Consulting company for Vines Hospital suffered a data breach

Patients of Vines Hospital are being notified about a data breach at their consulting company.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala healthcare facility is notifying patients about a data breach that began almost two years ago.

Email accounts for a consulting company working with the ‘Vines Hospital’ were breached in 2021.

Vines started sending letters to affected patients yesterday.

Officials say patient’s names, account numbers, insurance, and hospital stay information may have been hacked.

They claim social security and credit card numbers were not stolen.

