Florida TaxWatch honor two North Central Florida principal leadership award winners

Florida TaxWatch is honoring nine principals leadership award winners from across the state ...
Florida TaxWatch is honoring nine principals leadership award winners from across the state including two from North Central Florida.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch is honoring nine principals leadership award winners from across the state including two from North Central Florida.

The Richardson Sixth Grade Academy Principal Lisa Lee was selected by Florida TaxWatch for her amazing school improvement data.

She has also been given the chance to select one student from her school to receive a Florida prepaid scholarship.

TRENDING: ‘It’s our one day a week’: High Springs farmers to get refund after art event cancels farmers market

The event will be held at the Richardson Sixth Grade Academy in Lake City and will run from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 am.

The Chiefland Middle High School Principal Matthew McLelland also won a principal leadership award.

These awards are given to Florida’s most effective principals in high-risk K-12 public schools.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

According to MCFR officials, the bus was near mile marker 342 of I-75 when units were...
MCFR crews put out tour bus fire
Discussion of methods and concerns for maintaining sustainable fisheries was discussed at the...
Sustainable Fisheries discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium
Phoenix seafood kitchen, Mesa BBQ restaurant hit with health violations
During a house armed services committee hearing, Congressman Mike Waltz pointed to a chart that...
North Central Florida congressman believes European allies should provide more aid to Ukraine