Florida TaxWatch honor two North Central Florida principal leadership award winners

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch is honoring nine principals leadership award winners from across the state including two from North Central Florida.

The Richardson Sixth Grade Academy Principal Lisa Lee was selected by Florida TaxWatch for her amazing school improvement data.

She has also been given the chance to select one student from her school to receive a Florida prepaid scholarship.

The event will be held at the Richardson Sixth Grade Academy in Lake City and will run from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 am.

The Chiefland Middle High School Principal Matthew McLelland also won a principal leadership award.

These awards are given to Florida’s most effective principals in high-risk K-12 public schools.

