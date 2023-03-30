Former ACPS Superintendent up for position in Alaska district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School’s Superintendent Carlee Simon may be taking a job in Alaska.

Simon is one of three finalists for the Juneau School District Superintendent.

The district employs 660 people, to teach 4,200 students.

In an interview with the Juneau School Board, Simon said she is proud of her early decision to require facemasks, and to move the entire population of Terwilliger Elementary School from the old building to the new one that opened in 2021.

