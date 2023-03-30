Former ACPS Superintendent up for position in Alaska district

Former Alachua County School’s Superintendent Carlee Simon is one of three finalists for the Juneau School District Superintendent, which is located in Alaska.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School’s Superintendent Carlee Simon may be taking a job in Alaska.

Simon is one of three finalists for the Juneau School District Superintendent.

The district employs 660 people, to teach 4,200 students.

TRENDING: Columbia County Report: Tourist Development Director resigns

In an interview with the Juneau School Board, Simon said she is proud of her early decision to require facemasks, and to move the entire population of Terwilliger Elementary School from the old building to the new one that opened in 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

'It's absolute pornography': MCPS officials address controversial books after some voice concerns
Former ACPS Superintendent up for position in Alaska district
Some are calling for ban of controversial books.
‘It’s absolute pornography’: MCPS officials address controversial books after some voice concerns
Equine Professionals, fans attend 2023 Equine Industry Expo