Gainesville sex offender arrested for not registering internet accounts

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sex offender is back behind bars after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested him for violating registration requirements and harassing victims.

On Tuesday, Edward Deon Cain, 64, of Gainesville was arrested on five counts of providing false sexual predator registration information, two counts of failing to register internet accounts, a count of failing to register a phone number, and a count of failing to register a vehicle.

Cain has sexual battery and assault convictions dating back to at least 1987. One of the victims was 11 years old at the time.

In October 2022, FDLE agents became aware Cain was harassing one of his victims and had given false registration information. They determined he had social media and email accounts that were not registered.

He also falsely completed registration paperwork with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on five separate occasions since May 2022.

Cain was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

