Gainesville woman founded “Girls can do it too” organization to help young girls overcome sexual trauma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 1 in 5 girls will experience sexual abuse as a child. Nina Grayson created “Girls can do it too” to create a safe haven for girls who have experienced trauma in Alachua County.

She founded the non-profit organization in 2022 to serve girls between the ages of 12-24 who have experienced trauma, especially child sexual abuse. The organization offers mentorship, individual and group therapy, mental health sessions with a licensed clinical social worker, and development services.

Grayson said “The inspiration was because of my own trauma and I believe if I would’ve gotten the help and support at an earlier age, I wouldn’t have made all the mistakes that I’ve made.”

She shared seeking mental health resources, therapy, and having support from family and friends were some ways she overcame her trauma in order to help others.

“Girls can sign up at our website, I would reach out and set up a meeting with them and their parents to see if “Girls can do it too!” is the right fit for them,” said Grayson.”

The first fundraising event will be held at the Gainesville Harley-Davidson, 4125 NW 97th Blvd on April 8th from 9 a.m. to raise money to go toward the organization as well as raising awareness on child sexual abuse.

Grayson hopes that when girls join the organization, that they regain their voice and power back while realizing what they’ve been through does not define them.

