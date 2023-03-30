Gator softball team bounces back, crushes Stetson, 8-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team launched four home runs, including back-to-back bombs by Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over Stetson at KSP Stadium. Florida (25-7) shook off Sunday’s blowout loss to Arkansas to avoid consecutive defeats for just the second time this season.

Sarah Longley and Skylar Wallace also went deep for the Gators. Wallace’s blast was her team-leading ninth of the season and it gave Florida a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning. Florida has already hit 39 home runs this season in 32 games, two more than last year’s total in 68 games. Kendra Falby tallied three of UF’s 12 hits.

Lexie Delbrey (6-2) beat the Hatters for the second time in a week, tossing four and one third innings, allowing two hits, and striking out a pair of batters.

Florida gets back on the road to face South Carolina Friday through Sunday.

