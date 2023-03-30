Head to the green to fight against child abuse in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can putt with purpose. University of Florida’s Child Advocacy Center is teaming up with UF’s Child Protection Team for a golf fundraiser. The agencies cover five areas; Bradford, Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist, and Union counties.

”We honestly just want to raise awareness of the UF CAC out in those communities,” said Andrew Mulready, the Case Coordinator for UF’s Child Protection Team. “We need to be able to provide more services for those communities; as you know historically they don’t have as many services like Alachua County or Gainesville or some of these bigger cities, so we want to be able to get out there and really start helping these families in the communities that they are in. They don’t have to travel.”

The “Fore! the Kids Chippin’ Away at Child Abuse Golf Tournament” is Saturday, April 8th, at the Mark Bostick golf course at UF. The course is located at, 2800 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607. Sign in is at 7 am, with a shotgun start at 8. First year they are doing a golf tournament.

All the money raised from the golf tournament will go to UF CAC, to help supply food, clothing, school supplies, and transportation. and Winners receive trophies, and there are also plaques and gift cards for prizes. Gift cards are to Duncan’s on the Gulf, and Adam’s Rib Company.

The last day to register and sponsor the event, is Wednesday, April 5th. You can register online, here. If you have questions, call 352-627-5055.

