Inmate captured in Union County after escaping custody in Gainesville

Bradford/Union Drug Task Force arrests Barry Warren Jr.
Bradford/Union Drug Task Force arrests Barry Warren Jr.(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies from Bradford and Union Counties arrested an inmate who escaped state custody in Gainesville.

On Wednesday, the Bradford/Union Drug Task Force obtained information that Barry Warren Jr. was at a home in Lake Butler. A joint SWAT team then surrounded the home and arrested Warren.

He escaped from Florida Department of Corrections’ custody at Bridges of Santa Fe Community Release Center in Gainesville on March 19. The center provides intensive substance abuse treatment services to men with a remaining sentence of 24 to 36 months.

TRENDING: Safety concerns rising in neighborhood where resident raped a woman in front of her child

Warren was initially arrested on drug and fleeing charges in December 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

The organization offers mentorship, individual and group therapy, mental health sessions with a...
Gainesville woman founded “Girls can do it too” organization to help young girls overcome sexual trauma
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters month four of renovations
The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters month four of renovations
The new Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters month four of renovations