Inmate captured in Union County after escaping custody in Gainesville

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies from Bradford and Union Counties arrested an inmate who escaped state custody in Gainesville.

On Wednesday, the Bradford/Union Drug Task Force obtained information that Barry Warren Jr. was at a home in Lake Butler. A joint SWAT team then surrounded the home and arrested Warren.

He escaped from Florida Department of Corrections’ custody at Bridges of Santa Fe Community Release Center in Gainesville on March 19. The center provides intensive substance abuse treatment services to men with a remaining sentence of 24 to 36 months.

Warren was initially arrested on drug and fleeing charges in December 2021.

