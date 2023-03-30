‘It’s absolute pornography’: MCPS officials address controversial books after some voice concerns

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Marion County Public School board meeting on Tuesday. Some are calling for ban of controversial books, calling them pornographic.

REALTED: ‘It’s pornographic’: ACPS parents concerned over controversial books, officials call it misinformation

“Our tax dollars should be used for educating the children and making them better, the best they can be in society,” said an Ocala resident. “No more confusion no more telling them right is wrong and wrong is right.”

Several came up to the podium to discuss books such as “Flamer” and “The Hate U Give”, asking to remove them from shelves. Marion County School officials said “Flamer” was immediately removed from their system following Gov. Ron Desantis’ press conference, where he mentioned this book.

“We should have some discretion and what our young children, the future are of this nation, are being exposed at too young of an age,” shared residents.

Marion County School board members addressed the situation and this rally was planned, brining people outside of Marion County.

“We’ve been what we’re supposed to be doing for the past few years,” defended MCPS member Eric Cummings. “And so to get this type of outcome from some people, that just really want to have their 15 minutes of fame ‚I was really disappointed that it happened in our community.”

Some argue its the parent’s right to teach children certain topics at home rather than being exposed to it at school. However, others are opposed to the banning of some books and said it’s part of education.

“My fear is that book banning in general it’s really dangerous,” shared parent Sarah Klitenick. “It’s discriminatory it’s unjust.”

They worry the banning of these books is targeting LGBTQ content. “Whether I would want him to read or not that’s up to me and it’s important to keep that up to the parents,” stated Klitenick. “So no one, I think he’s trying to tell anyone or force anything down someone’s throat, but this information shouldn’t be completely banned, it would be detrimental.”

Marion County school officials said media specialists determine whether books are appropriate for schools. If parents have concerns about a book, reviews may be completed.

TRENDING STORY: Equine Professionals, fans attend 2023 Equine Industry Expo

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.