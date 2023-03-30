MCFR crews put out tour bus fire

According to MCFR officials, the bus was near mile marker 342 of I-75 when units were dispatched Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A tour bus caught on fire in Marion County.

According to MCFR officials, the bus was near mile marker 342 of I-75 when units were dispatched Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene, the bus fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines battling back the blaze.

The blaze was able to be extinguished within eight minutes.

