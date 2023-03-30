MCFR crews put out tour bus fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A tour bus caught on fire in Marion County.

According to MCFR officials, the bus was near mile marker 342 of I-75 when units were dispatched Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene, the bus fully engulfed in flames.

TRENDING: Safety concerns rising in neighborhood where resident raped a woman in front of her child

Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines battling back the blaze.

The blaze was able to be extinguished within eight minutes.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.