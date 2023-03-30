MCSO investigates ‘violent’ murder in Citrus Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working to solve a “violent” murder by retracing the victim’s steps.

Deputies say they went to the home of Timothy Smith, 59, in Citrus Park for a well-being check Saturday morning.

They found him dead, following an apparent “violent” attack.

Detectives say he was seen last Thursday at 4 p.m. leaving work. They are trying to determine who he was with in the days leading up to his death.

“My detectives have been working around the clock to investigate this brutal murder and what we have learned so far now leads us to believe that it was committed by somebody who the victim knew,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “ Somebody out there knows something. No piece of evidence or bit of information is insignificant. If you know something that may help advance this investigation, please pick up the phone and call us.”

